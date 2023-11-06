BHK Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $275.08 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day moving average of $267.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

