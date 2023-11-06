BioCardia (BCDA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect BioCardia to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. On average, analysts expect BioCardia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCDA opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.29. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BCDA shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCDA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 48,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in BioCardia in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

