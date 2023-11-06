BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 98.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $6.04 on Monday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.21 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.25.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.42 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 261,033 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,332,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,544,000 after buying an additional 365,077 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,618,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,857,000 after buying an additional 333,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

