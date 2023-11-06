BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.26 EPS

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 47.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 74.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.04 EPS.

BioNTech Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.94. 652,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.28. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 10.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a 200 day moving average of $108.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BNTX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

