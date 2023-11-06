Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BIRK. William Blair assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

NYSE:BIRK opened at $41.16 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

