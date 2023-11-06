Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HSBC

Research analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Trading Up 2.4 %

About Birkenstock

Shares of BIRK opened at $41.16 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.