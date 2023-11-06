Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of Birkenstock stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $42.51.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

