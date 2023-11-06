Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.50 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.32.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Price Performance

Birkenstock Company Profile

NYSE:BIRK opened at $41.08 on Monday. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $42.51.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.