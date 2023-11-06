Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.48% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Birkenstock stock opened at $41.16 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $42.51.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

