Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.39% from the company’s current price.

BIRK has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Performance

Birkenstock Company Profile

BIRK opened at $41.16 on Monday. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $42.51.

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.