Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 3.7% Over Last 7 Days (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for $0.0580 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $10.82 million and approximately $40,991.78 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00146257 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00024503 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008571 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002893 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.