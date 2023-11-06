Bitcoin Gold Price Tops $14.75 on Major Exchanges (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $258.26 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $14.75 or 0.00042064 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00083591 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00028873 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000691 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000467 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Bitcoin Gold Profile
Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.
Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.
