Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 4.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.33. 428,848 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,760,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BE. HSBC decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

In related news, EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 3,792 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $47,286.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,210.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.10 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 52.24% and a negative net margin of 18.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

