BMO Capital Markets Lowers Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Price Target to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Capital Power from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital Power has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

Get Capital Power alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CPX

Capital Power Trading Up 0.6 %

Capital Power Dividend Announcement

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$35.11 and a 1 year high of C$50.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.13%.

Capital Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.