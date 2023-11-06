BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Shares Purchased by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares during the quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.16% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $233,000.

NYSEARCA:XHLF opened at $50.14 on Monday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $50.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

