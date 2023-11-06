British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their target price on British Land from GBX 465 ($5.66) to GBX 432 ($5.26) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC cut British Land from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut British Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised British Land from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th.
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
