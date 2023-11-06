Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,782,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,465 shares during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions comprises 2.2% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.51% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $295,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 64.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,398,009.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 2,688 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.41, for a total value of $501,070.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,027.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,050 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $12,845,794.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 120,018 shares in the company, valued at $21,398,009.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,035 shares of company stock valued at $34,423,247. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $176.91. 15,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,956. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $180.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Broadridge Financial Solutions

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.