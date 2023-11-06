Brokerages Set Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) PT at $51.00

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,758,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,829,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,907,000 after purchasing an additional 147,231 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,354,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,616,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 71.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,598,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,693,000 after acquiring an additional 663,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,033,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,950,000 after acquiring an additional 12,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $48.66 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $39.24 and a 12 month high of $60.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.78. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 15.18 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

