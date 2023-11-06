Brokerages Set Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Target Price at $94.69

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.92.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. TD Cowen raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $100.21 on Monday. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $102.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.22, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.33. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.5006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 202.02%.

In related news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total transaction of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 30,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,738,371.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,678,217.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,052 shares of company stock valued at $8,401,034. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 404,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,081,000 after acquiring an additional 40,509 shares in the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

