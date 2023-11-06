Brokerages Set Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) PT at $6.20

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.20.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Securities lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Design Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

DSGN opened at $2.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $16.63.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. As a group, analysts predict that Design Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,606.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Deepa Prasad purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,991.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 133,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,606.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,599,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,177,000 after acquiring an additional 59,189 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 54.0% in the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,635 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,206,000 after acquiring an additional 459,688 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

