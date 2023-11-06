Brokerages Set LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Price Target at $62.86

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on LIVN. TheStreet raised LivaNova from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on LivaNova from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC began coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on LivaNova from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivaNova in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 452.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in LivaNova by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIVN stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $40.26 and a twelve month high of $59.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 999.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. LivaNova had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

