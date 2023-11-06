Brokerages Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT at $17.60

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Paramount Global by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Paramount Global by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 176,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 17,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

PARA stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

