Brokerages Set Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) PT at $17.60

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PARA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th.
PARA stock opened at $13.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Paramount Global has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $25.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.76.
Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Paramount Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently -11.24%.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
