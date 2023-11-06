Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,403,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 3.8% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VBK. Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 469.5% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $4,934,000. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.7% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of VBK traded down $1.60 on Monday, reaching $207.35. The stock had a trading volume of 137,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,563. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $195.04 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $214.35 and a 200 day moving average of $220.39.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

