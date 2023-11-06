Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 195 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,141 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Graham accounts for 1.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.51% of Graham worth $13,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Graham by 119.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Graham by 88.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Graham by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Graham from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $569.83 per share, for a total transaction of $56,983.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,915. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

GHC traded up $2.10 on Monday, reaching $624.64. 1,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $584.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $579.68. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $545.00 and a one year high of $681.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Graham’s payout ratio is currently 19.98%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

