Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Buys 4,124 Shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.31% of Riskified worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Riskified by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Riskified by 48.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Riskified by 11.0% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 25,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Riskified by 173.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Riskified in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Riskified in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Riskified from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Riskified from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riskified currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of RSKD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.96. 115,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 518,659. The stock has a market cap of $649.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Riskified Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.73.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $72.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; and PSD2, an optimize product` that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

