Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Has $69.48 Million Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 836,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,779 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up approximately 6.7% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $69,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBKR. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,066. The stock has a market cap of $33.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.19 and a 200 day moving average of $84.07. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total value of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total transaction of $1,111,736.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 488,253 shares in the company, valued at $46,208,263.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 545,774 shares of company stock worth $47,994,763. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

