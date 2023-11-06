Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. Purchases Shares of 562,185 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 562,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,527,000. Match Group makes up 2.3% of Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Match Group by 92,835.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 51,938,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,173,632,000 after acquiring an additional 51,882,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,412,000 after buying an additional 1,889,531 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 107,412.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,731,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $984,604,000 after acquiring an additional 23,709,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,492,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,430,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. HSBC initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Match Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Match Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.41. 1,675,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.85 and a 12 month high of $54.60.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.85 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 173.16% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $400,237.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares in the company, valued at $573,483.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $458,553. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

