Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Acquires 350 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2,280.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BWX Technologies

In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Nardelli purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.23 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard F. Burbach sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $74,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,031.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Alembic Global Advisors cut BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.38.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:BWXT opened at $76.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.40 and a 1 year high of $79.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.48. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.81.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.47 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 34.17% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 37.70%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

