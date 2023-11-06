Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Buys 8,015 Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LESL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Leslie’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,398,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,572 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $5.12 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

LESL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Leslie’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, William Blair cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Leslie’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

