Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Decreases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,378 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,899 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in General Motors by 15.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 39,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in General Motors by 62.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 376,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,798,000 after buying an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 194,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,347 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GM. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $29.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.79 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.