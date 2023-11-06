Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $156,481,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,112,000 after acquiring an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 267.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 354,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,664,000 after acquiring an additional 257,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,937,000.

Shares of VBK opened at $208.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.39. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.04 and a 12-month high of $240.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

