Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $198,000 Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $297,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 60.1% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 28.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 7.1% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PSX. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSX opened at $116.79 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $125.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 25.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total transaction of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,020,880.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 127,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.68, for a total value of $14,885,801.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,313 shares in the company, valued at $9,020,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,248 shares of company stock valued at $22,182,915. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

