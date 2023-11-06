Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $292,000 Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.1% during the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 13,027 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.3% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 818,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 38,929 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $112.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.14. The company has a market cap of $181.36 billion, a PE ratio of 935.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.80 and a fifty-two week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

