Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Has $403,000 Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,290.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 440.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 238,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,626,000 after acquiring an additional 194,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $307.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upgraded Constellation Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.76.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

STZ opened at $241.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.12 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $247.41 and its 200-day moving average is $247.34.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.41%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.36%.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.