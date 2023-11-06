Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 3,476 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after buying an additional 180,468 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. Barclays upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.16.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total value of $558,796.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 3,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.36, for a total transaction of $558,796.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,572.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,453 shares of company stock worth $6,696,031 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $147.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $153.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.85.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.35 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

