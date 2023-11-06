Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 3,711 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.84 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The company has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.72.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

