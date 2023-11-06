Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the second quarter valued at $6,079,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 10.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teleflex by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Teleflex by 132.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 5,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Teleflex by 15.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $261.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Teleflex from $272.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.89.

TFX opened at $211.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

