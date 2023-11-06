Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.22.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

About Canada Goose

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.81. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of C$13.61 and a 52 week high of C$32.81. The company has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

