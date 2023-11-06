Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$25.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canada Goose has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$22.22.
Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.
