Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$20.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

GOOS has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$26.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.22.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

View Our Latest Report on GOOS

Canada Goose Stock Up 0.6 %

Canada Goose Company Profile

Shares of TSE GOOS opened at C$14.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.81. The stock has a market cap of C$741.72 million, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$13.61 and a 12-month high of C$32.81.

(Get Free Report)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.