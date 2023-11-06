Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$42.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by ATB Capital from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPX. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities cut their target price on Capital Power from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$47.83.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$38.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37. The firm has a market cap of C$4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.55. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$35.11 and a 12-month high of C$50.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

