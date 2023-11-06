Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,361 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Centene worth $54,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 141.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.39.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $69.32 on Monday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $87.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day moving average of $67.11. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

