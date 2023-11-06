CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Peddock Capital Advisors LLC

Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 221.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after buying an additional 1,947,268 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $93,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CF traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.40. The company had a trading volume of 249,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,535,420. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CF

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.