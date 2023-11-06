CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $81.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.55. CF Industries has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $112.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.69.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after purchasing an additional 995,975 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in CF Industries by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 40,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 13,027 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 120.4% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

