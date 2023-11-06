Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $126.96 on Thursday. Chase has a twelve month low of $81.18 and a twelve month high of $135.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCF. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chase by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,745,000 after acquiring an additional 10,479 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chase by 8.9% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 19,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 14.0% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 12,682 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

