Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Legacy Financial Group Inc.

Legacy Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. First American Trust FSB raised its position in Chevron by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $149.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

