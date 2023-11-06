Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 40.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $646,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,613,000 after purchasing an additional 13,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,950.00, for a total value of $2,067,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,526,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,830.95, for a total value of $1,911,511.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,189.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,505. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,330.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,161.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.3 %

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,040.53 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,344.05 and a twelve month high of $2,175.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,886.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,966.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.46 by $0.90. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

