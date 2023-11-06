Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06, RTT News reports. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight updated its Q4 guidance to $0.63 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $86.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $70.30 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.44.

Read Our Latest Report on Church & Dwight

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,342 shares of company stock valued at $24,113,017. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.