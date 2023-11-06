CIBC Increases Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) Price Target to C$8.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Free Report) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$9.13.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

SES opened at C$7.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.83. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$5.81 and a 1 year high of C$8.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.45, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The Midstream Infrastructure segment provides processing, storing, shipping, and marketing of crude oil; and transports oil and water through pipelines, as well as engages in oil production processing and disposal, and water disposal; and crude oil emulsion treatment activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.