Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $83,327,779,000 after buying an additional 1,608,937,176 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after purchasing an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $53.01 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.93. The company has a market cap of $214.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,022 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total value of $169,896.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 169,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,523,443.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cisco Systems

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.