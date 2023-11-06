Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has $150.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $135.00.

CLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James lowered Clorox from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.33.

Get Clorox alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CLX

Clorox Stock Up 2.1 %

CLX opened at $125.55 on Thursday. Clorox has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.64, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 165.12% and a net margin of 1.22%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 705.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 3,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.82, for a total value of $538,103.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,734,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Clorox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennon Green & Company LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% in the first quarter. Kennon Green & Company LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.7% in the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 9,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.